Long IslandSuffolk

Huntington meeting on schedule, to be livestreamed

By Deborah S. Morris deborah.morris@newsday.com @dsvmorris
Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Tuesday's town board meeting is on schedule and will be livestreamed on its cable access channels and at huntingtonny.gov. Both broadcasts will be audio only

“The town board members will be in their individual homes or offices and they will be using the Zoom program,” Lupinacci said, referring to the use of the videoconferencing tool. The meeting will be held at 2 p.m.

Conducting the meeting remotely is abiding by social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Town board meetings require the attendance of the supervisor, four town board members, town clerk and town attorney and a number of staff members who provide support during the meeting.  All department directors are also required to attend, town officials said. For the purpose of government continuity while limiting the risk of exposure, the meeting will be held remotely to limit the amount of people in one room at one time, they said.

No public hearings will be held during the meeting.   

“Public hearings have been dismissed until May but it seems like the state is coming down with some new regulations of how public meetings will be able to occur,” Lupinacci said.

