The 2022 operating and capital budgets offered by outgoing Huntington Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci were approved.

The $212,841,356 operating budget is more than a 2% increase over the current $208.2 million spending plan. The average homeowner will pay an increase of $32 in annual property taxes.

The $22.37 million capital budget for next year includes projects addressing highway infrastructure and park improvements.

"The 2022 budget employs conservative budgeting and continues our philosophy of delivering practical, efficient operations management within a Tax Cap, which recently earned the Town of Huntington a Zero Fiscal Stress score from the New York State Comptroller for the third consecutive year," Lupinacci said in an email.

The operating budget falls within the state mandated tax cap for 2022 and does not pierce the tax cap. The New York State Tax Cap Act limits local government’s overall growth in the property tax levy to 2% over the prior year’s levy, or to the rate of inflation, whichever is less.

The operating budget calls for continued cost saving measures already in place such as shared service agreements with other municipalities and focusing on renewable energy, increased use of solar panels and electric car charging locations at town facilities.

Construction projects planned to begin next year include some aspects of the James D. Conte Community Center in Huntington Station and the new animal shelter in Halesite.

The budgets were passed 5-0 at the Nov. 18 town board meeting.

Lupinacci’s 2020 and 2021 budgets had to be approved by default because not enough of the other town board members supported them.

"I am proud of my final budget and I'm pleased that the Town Board recognized the benefits of continuing the type of conservative fiscal leadership that has guided the past four years of this administration," Lupinacci said.

In February, Lupinacci announced he would not be seeking a second term.