Huntington marinas, beaches to get improvements in off-season

Beach and boating season is still far off, but Huntington Town is taking advantage of the quiet time to make improvements at its maritime facilities.

Upgrades are planned at two of the town’s three marinas — Halesite and Mill Dam — and new facilities and updated equipment are proposed at town beaches.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said the ideas were generated by Maritime Services director Dom Spada, Senior Harbormaster Fred Uvena, the maritime community and beachgoers.

"This year a lot more people were out at our beaches," Lupinacci said of 2020. "They’ve always been the center of attraction but more importantly now during the pandemic."

Officials last year took delivery of new pump-out and response boats and installed a new playground at Fleets Cove Beach. Construction of new wood docks at Hobart Beach boat ramp has begun and are expected to be completed by the spring.

Construction of transient docks, which provide parking for boats coming into Huntington for the day, are high on the list, Lupinacci said. Town officials said the Harbormaster’s Office takes calls all summer from boaters asking where they can dock.

"We’re looking into the possibility of installing a transient dock at the town dock by Prime [restaurant,] and construction of a transient dock behind the Halesite fire department," he said.

New facilities are also being proposed at a park named for one of Long Island’s favorite sons.

"We’re installing a pier and floating dock assembly at Billy Joel Park for transient boat dockage," Lupinacci said of the park in Cold Spring Harbor.

The town's engineering department is currently working on design plans. Town officials said costs could be around $275,000, but will have a better idea after the project goes out to bid.

The construction of the floating dock assemblies will be built in-house by town maritime employees at an estimated cost of $80,000.

The boating community won’t be the only ones to have something to look forward to.

"We’re replacing out-of-date playground equipment at Gold Star Battalion and Centerport beaches and adding apparatus to Crescent Beach," Lupinacci said.

Here is what's on tap for town marinas:

Halesite Marina, Route 110, Halesite

On its way

The Town Board recently approved a contract with D&B Engineers and Architects for a new steel bulkhead design and the reconstruction of Halesite Marina Park. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2021 with an estimated cost of $1.5 million to $2 million.

Being considered

An in-house built transient dock after bulkhead work is complete. A one-hour tie-up is currently allowed, and there is no space to dock more boats.

Maritime Services is researching grant opportunities to create a visitor center at the current Harbormaster’s Office location.

Mill Dam Marina, Mill Dam Road

On its way

All-ability stadium-style restrooms

Recent improvements

A new larger head float expanded from 10 feet by 20 feet to 14 feet by 20 feet to create more space for boaters to safely maneuver around the gangway.

15 new finger floats that service 30 boats

All docks re-decked and lighting upgraded

Being considered

When funding becomes available, remove pilings and install new finger floats.

Woodbine Marina, Woodbine Avenue, Northport

This marina remains closed. The town in 2020 sued the contractors hired in 2011 to design and reconstruct the marina. The town’s suit alleges the work done by the contractors was so shoddy that it created dangerous, unsafe and hazardous conditions, and has cost the town money. Town officials are citing breach of contract, negligence and misrepresentation of expertise, failures in calculations and design, among other deficiencies.