Head of LI nonprofit to run for Huntington supervisor

Huntington Democrats have tapped a woman who leads a Long Island nonprofit to run for town supervisor — her first for political office.

Huntington Station resident Rebecca Sanin is president and chief executive of the Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, a nonprofit health and human services planning, education, and advocacy organization. She previously worked as an assistant deputy county executive for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone.

Joining her on the ticket are trustee candidates Jennifer Hebert of Huntington and Joe Schramm of Northport. Hebert and Schramm have never run for political office.

"I have a tremendous vision of how we can implement smart and balanced economic development, ideas on how we can make sure our work with families is rooted in equity and how we can recognize the fact that Huntington is made up of lots of hamlets and how different corners of Huntington have different needs," said Sanin, 42.

Republican Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

Huntington Town Democratic Committee chairman Frank Petrone said, "These are all new faces that haven’t been involved with town hall."

Hebert served nine years on the Huntington school district board of education, including two terms as president. She is currently the director of a nursery school.

Schramm is managing partner of Schramm Marketing Group, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is a former board member of the Long Island Alzheimer’s Association.

. Town board member Mark Cuthbertson, a Democrat, announced last week he would not be seeking re-election, but instead run for a county legislature seat. Republican town board member Ed Smyth has not said if he plans to run again.