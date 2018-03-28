The Huntington Town Board has voted to eliminate the 10-year limitation on eligibility for the Cold War-era veterans’ tax exemption.

Previously, every 10 years the town had to renew the provision that gives a tax break to veterans who served during the Cold War era, defined by state law as service after World War II until the end of 1991.

The board voted 5-0 at the March 20 board meeting to make the exemption permanent.

State legislation allows property tax breaks of up to 15 percent for such veterans. The law applies to those who served during periods that were not part of previously defined conflicts, starting from Sept. 2, 1945, the date Japan formally surrendered to the Allies, through Dec. 26, 1991, when the Soviet Union was dissolved.

Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci, sponsor of the resolution with Town Board member Edmund Smyth, had said it was important to honor all veterans at the local level to thank them for their service.