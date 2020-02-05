Town supervisor criticized over handling of employee's suspension

A Huntington Town Board member criticized a decision by Supervisor Chad Lupinacci to suspend a town department head over sending an email containing “vulgar and sexual references” about a female co-worker from his official town account to other male subordinate employees, without notifying the rest of the board.

Councilwoman Joan Cergol said that it’s deeply disturbing that she was not aware of the November incident and subsequent disciplinary action until she received phone calls about it from the news media on Monday.

“As a woman, as a mother, as a town board member, this incident is deeply disturbing to me,” Cergol, a Democrat, said in an interview Tuesday. “Why on earth did it come to this that a town board member would have to find out about something like this by walking into town hall and hearing office chatter and minutes later getting press inquiries.”

Lupinacci, a Republican, could not be reached for comment.

Cergol, who declined to confirm the identity of the employees involved citing privacy concerns, released a statement Tuesday afternoon that said after she was notified about the email, which was sent in November, she contacted Lupinacci and Town Attorney Nick Ciapetta.

“I contacted Chad by text, and I didn’t hear back from him,” she said. “I was very concerned so I called Nick because I wanted confirmation that this in fact happened and after many questions as to the timing of it and the disciplinary action and how it was arrived at and what was the process and why did it take so long, he confirmed it and acknowledged my concerns.”

She said Lupinacci eventually called her Monday evening and gave her the same explanations as Ciapetta.

“The manner in which this incident was handled, its lack of transparency and apparent departure from Town of Huntington protocol demand further investigation and satisfactory answers to the Town Board and the residents to which we are accountable,” Cergol said in the statement.

The department head has just recently been suspended for two weeks and is mandated to undergo sensitivity training, Cergol said.

She said town software is set up to detect objectionable words, and language used in the email triggered the system.

Town board members Mark Cuthbertson and Ed Smyth declined to identify the employees, also citing privacy matters. Town Board member Gene Cook could not be reached for comment.

Cergol said questions remain, such as why the department head was not suspended immediately, whether the town’s Equal Employment Opportunity policy was followed, and were the staff of the department interviewed to determine if they have been subjected to a hostile work environment.

Cergol said she is not satisfied with the answers she’s gotten so far from Lupinacci about the breakdown in communication and the process that led to the suspension.

“I’m at a loss to understand how Chad and Nick neglected to brief and involve the town board on their procedures to address the email and the employee responsible for sending it,” she said.