Long Island Suffolk

Huntington to name park road 'William Thomas Way' in honor of late football coach

In honor of the late William Earl Thomas

In honor of the late William Earl Thomas III, who coached the Huntington Youth Bulldogs Football team, the Huntington Town Board has voted to name the entrance road to Manor Field Park, seen here, "William Thomas Way." Credit: Google

By Deborah S. Morris
Students and colleagues of the late Huntington Station football coach William Earl Thomas III say his impact went well beyond the field where he held court for years. They said he was a friend who became like family.

Thomas, of Huntington, who coached the Huntington Youth Bulldogs Football team for 20 years was 51 when he died in April. Now, as a tribute to his dedication to the community, the Huntington Town Board has voted to name the entrance road to Manor Field Park at 90 East 5th St. "William Thomas Way."

Sammymac Arner, an 11th-grade student at Huntington High School who plays defensive end and right guard for the Bulldogs, said it’s a fitting tribute to Thomas known as "Coach Will."

"I really appreciate that," said Arner, 16, who had been coached by Thomas since he was 10. "He was one of a kind, he was the best coach and he was the best guy."

Arner said while all the coaches are good leaders, Thomas stood out in the way he carried himself and was a reliable and trusted resource if you had a problem or question.

"He taught us how to be respectful, how to be disciplined," Arner said. "He made me tougher not in a bad way, in a great way. He was hard sometimes when he needed to be but that all translates over to living in this world and I feel like Coach Will set me up for a lot of things I do today."

Thomas’ influence went beyond the youths under his tutelage. When asked what he was like as a person the adults who knew him became overcome with emotion in describing Thomas as a legend, one of a kind, and a friend who became like family.

Sammymac’s dad, Marc, said when they first met Thomas a member of his family was dealing with a health crisis.

"He just embraced us, embraced Sammymac, embraced our whole family immediately, it was way more than football," he said. "It was just something that was just very, very special, something I had never experienced before; he was a great guy larger than life."

Davin Miles coached the Bulldogs beside Thomas for six years after the two had previously played together on the Nassau Community College football team. He said while football connected them, it was a camaraderie and a feeling of family that always took precedence.

"It’s hard to put into words what he meant to the kids and his impact," Miles said. "He was a legend in the making."

John Rovet, president of the Bulldogs, which is a member of the Suffolk County Police Athletic League's football program, said Thomas was an astounding leader who led the team to an unprecedented four straight championships, plus an additional one.

"He was very good at what he did," Rovet said.

But his skill on the sidelines was outweighed by his humanity.

"His loss hurts a lot," Rovet said. "We miss him; we miss him more than anything."

A street sign unveiling is planned later in the year.

Deborah Morris is a native Long Islander and covers the town of Huntington.

