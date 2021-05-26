Eight construction contractors, waste brokers and haulers have agreed to pay more than $600,000 in civil penalties for dumping tens of thousands of tons contaminated waste in Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood in 2013 and 2014, State Attorney General Letitia James announced Wednesday.

The illegal dumping, which forced the closure of the public park for more than three years, targeted a community of color, which has a high number of Black and Hispanic residents, James said.

"This is not just an environmental issue," James said at a news conference at the park. "It’s a health issue. It’s also an issue of injustice. Quite simply an issue of environmental racism. And it puts communities and children and our natural resources in harm's way, from the air that we breathe to the water that we all enjoy to the communities that we all live in."

The $627,000 in penalties — which must be approved by the courts — will be used to improve Roberto Clemente Park and other public park facilities in the Brentwood community. Islip Town residents, community groups and elected officials will identify priorities for the funds, James said.

The Attorney General’s office filed suit in 2017 against 33 companies and individuals that arranged for the dumping of soil and construction and demolition debris — much of it filled with hazardous substances — to the Brentwood park from construction sites in New York City.

Legal actions against 25 other companies and individuals named in the federal suit remain ongoing, James said.