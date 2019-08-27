TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Schneiderman OKs petition to allow East Quogue to vote on incorporating village

The last time a village was incorporated on

The last time a village was incorporated on Long Island was in 2010, in Mastic Beach in Brookhaven Town. Residents voted to disincorporate in 2016 Photo Credit: Newsday/John Paraskervas

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

East Quogue residents may be able to vote this fall on whether they want to become an incorporated village after Southampton officials approved a second petition to hold a vote on the matter.

In a decision dated Aug. 23, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman found that the petition asking for a public vote on East Quogue becoming an incorporated village was sufficient enough to hold a vote.

If there are no objections or legal challenges to the decision within 30 days, a vote could be held as soon as October, Schneiderman said Tuesday.

Previous efforts to schedule a vote failed in June after the original petition — which a group of residents submitted in April — did not have a complete list of "regular inhabitants” and contained the names of 34 dead people.

The last time a village was incorporated on Long Island was in 2010, in Mastic Beach in Brookhaven Town. Residents voted to disincorporate in 2016 and returned to Brookhaven Town control as a special taxing district in 2018. It was the first Long Island village to disband since 1991.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin leave the John Loughlin expected in court today in college scam
Sandra Proto does some back-to-school shopping with daughters How much LI families are spending on back-to-school
Theresa Caputo at her home in Hicksville in LI 'Medium' sets season premiere date, Paramount show
Jeanine Schappert-Longo, owner and CEO of O'beehave Naturals Eco-friendly LIers make big difference in small ways
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Maria Serena routs Maria in opening-round match
Mason Swearingen, lead singer in the Chicago tribute Tribute band member falls ill on LI stage, dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search