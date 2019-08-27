Schneiderman OKs petition to allow East Quogue to vote on incorporating village
East Quogue residents may be able to vote this fall on whether they want to become an incorporated village after Southampton officials approved a second petition to hold a vote on the matter.
In a decision dated Aug. 23, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman found that the petition asking for a public vote on East Quogue becoming an incorporated village was sufficient enough to hold a vote.
If there are no objections or legal challenges to the decision within 30 days, a vote could be held as soon as October, Schneiderman said Tuesday.
Previous efforts to schedule a vote failed in June after the original petition — which a group of residents submitted in April — did not have a complete list of "regular inhabitants” and contained the names of 34 dead people.
The last time a village was incorporated on Long Island was in 2010, in Mastic Beach in Brookhaven Town. Residents voted to disincorporate in 2016 and returned to Brookhaven Town control as a special taxing district in 2018. It was the first Long Island village to disband since 1991.
