East Quogue residents may be able to vote this fall on whether they want to become an incorporated village after Southampton officials approved a second petition to hold a vote on the matter.

In a decision dated Aug. 23, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman found that the petition asking for a public vote on East Quogue becoming an incorporated village was sufficient enough to hold a vote.

If there are no objections or legal challenges to the decision within 30 days, a vote could be held as soon as October, Schneiderman said Tuesday.

Previous efforts to schedule a vote failed in June after the original petition — which a group of residents submitted in April — did not have a complete list of "regular inhabitants” and contained the names of 34 dead people.

The last time a village was incorporated on Long Island was in 2010, in Mastic Beach in Brookhaven Town. Residents voted to disincorporate in 2016 and returned to Brookhaven Town control as a special taxing district in 2018. It was the first Long Island village to disband since 1991.