TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

October date set for vote to incorporate East Quogue as a village

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

East Quogue residents will vote next month on whether they want to be an incorporated village, and if the measure passes become the first one on Long Island since 2010.

The Oct. 17 vote was announced Wednesday by Southampton Town officials. The proposed East Quogue Village would border Quogue Village to the west and extend to the Atlantic Ocean.

Members of the East Quogue Village Exploratory Committee spearheaded the movement to host a vote and have said issues such as the approval of a proposed 118-unit community and golf course once known as The Hills would be handled better with local control. Committee members could not be reached for comment.

The group first submitted an incorporation petition to Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in April, although it was later rejected due to a technicality. The group amended the petition in July and it was approved by Schneiderman in August.

East Quogue would be the first Long Island village created since Mastic Beach incorporated in 2010. Mastic Beach dissolved in 2017 amid a projected tax spike, political infighting and federal discrimination lawsuits.

Committee members have said they envision a model based on Sagaponack Village, which incorporated in 2005 and holds intermunicipal agreements with the town to provide police, highway department and other services.

Representatives from the East Quogue Civic Association, which have opposed incorporation efforts, could not be reached for comment.

The vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at the East Quogue Elementary School. Each resident qualified to vote for town officers may vote in the election, although the law does not allow absentee voting, according to the town.

A list of eligible voters will be available Oct. 11 at Town Hall. Anyone whose name is not on the list but is qualified to vote may ask that their name be added. Only those on the registration list can vote.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Joseph Magistro was arraigned on Tuesday in First Complaint: Man points gun at black neighbor, says it's a 'white neighborhood'
A workman unveils the Oceanside hospital's new name. Oceanside hospital renamed to Mount Sinai South Nassau
Freeport School Superintendent Kishore Kuncham, with the Freeport Teacher's apology for assignment read at meeting
The Hempstead Town Board approved an ethics provision Hempstead tightens restrictions on buildings staff
Children can ride a hovercraft at a traveling Ride a hovercraft, more at new LI museum exhibit
Marge Rogatz, from left, Bernice Sims, the Rev. Residents help preserve an era in oral histories
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search