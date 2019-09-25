East Quogue residents will vote next month on whether they want to be an incorporated village, and if the measure passes become the first one on Long Island since 2010.

The Oct. 17 vote was announced Wednesday by Southampton Town officials. The proposed East Quogue Village would border Quogue Village to the west and extend to the Atlantic Ocean.

Members of the East Quogue Village Exploratory Committee spearheaded the movement to host a vote and have said issues such as the approval of a proposed 118-unit community and golf course once known as The Hills would be handled better with local control. Committee members could not be reached for comment.

The group first submitted an incorporation petition to Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman in April, although it was later rejected due to a technicality. The group amended the petition in July and it was approved by Schneiderman in August.

East Quogue would be the first Long Island village created since Mastic Beach incorporated in 2010. Mastic Beach dissolved in 2017 amid a projected tax spike, political infighting and federal discrimination lawsuits.

Committee members have said they envision a model based on Sagaponack Village, which incorporated in 2005 and holds intermunicipal agreements with the town to provide police, highway department and other services.

Representatives from the East Quogue Civic Association, which have opposed incorporation efforts, could not be reached for comment.

The vote will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at the East Quogue Elementary School. Each resident qualified to vote for town officers may vote in the election, although the law does not allow absentee voting, according to the town.

A list of eligible voters will be available Oct. 11 at Town Hall. Anyone whose name is not on the list but is qualified to vote may ask that their name be added. Only those on the registration list can vote.