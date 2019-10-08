More public participation offered in Indian Hills proposal

Town of Huntington officials are taking extra steps to accommodate public participation as The Preserve at Indian Hills housing development proposal in Fort Salonga winds through the approval process.

The town's Planning Board will conduct a special meeting Thursday to consider dates for a preliminary subdivision public hearing for the 98-unit town house development for residents 55 and older on the Indian Hills Country Club property.

Opposition from residents concerned about the project's environmental impact on the community has stalled the plan, which was first proposed for the golf course in 2016. Neighbors point to the proposed development's proximity to Crab Meadow wetlands, Fresh Pond and the Long Island Sound.

Anthony Aloisio, the town’s director of planning, said in an email that due to the high level of interest in the Indian Hills subdivision, the Planning Board decided to hold separate public hearings to enhance transparency and increase the opportunity for public comment.

Typically, there is a single hearing to go over a project's environmental impact report and its subdivision application. The environmental impact hearing was held on Sept. 18, with the town accepting public comment on the report until Oct. 18. On Thursday, the Planning Board will set up a public hearing on Indian Hills' subdivision application.

The Planning Board will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Huntington Town Hall.

Once The Preserve at Indians Hills has been scheduled for a preliminary subdivision public hearing, the town will publicize the hearing date for two consecutive weeks prior to the hearing date.

Aloisio said the Planning Board cannot vote on the project until the environmental impact statement process is complete and there are still a number of steps before that happens.

In addition to the upcoming preliminary subdivision public hearing, there will be a final environmental impact statement hearing and a final subdivision hearing.

The review time period for the entire application will extend into 2020, Aloisio said.