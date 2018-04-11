With balloons, signs and a police-motorcycle escort, injured Suffolk County Police Officer Donald Dillon returned home Wednesday from the hospital, a month after police said a drug-impaired driver crashed head-on into his police car.

Dillon suffered a shattered pelvis, fractured hip and broken leg when police said Louis Mancini Jr., driving a stolen GMC Yukon, slammed into the officer’s police cruiser on March 13. The 45-year-old officer from Farmingdale, with nearly 20 years on the job, had been in the hospital and rehab since.

On Wednesday, his fellow police officers and their families decided to make a big deal out of his coming back home to his wife and two kids. There were welcome-home balloons bobbing in the front yard, a sign on the front door saying “Welcome Home Daddy!” and a throng of officers and their families to welcome him.

“We think he needs a big deal,” said family friend Denise Turetsky, whose husband is a retired police detective.

When Dillon was injured, the story was reported by the media. But what happened Wednesday offered a rare glimpse behind the so-called blue wall of the police community. Turetsky coordinated the coming-home celebration, and got the OK from the officer’s wife for the media to attend.

During Dillon’s month away from home, police officers and their spouses helped baby-sit his kids, delivered a cargo jet’s worth of comfort food, and visited him so much he hardly seemed alone.

The officer, a marathon runner, has yet to walk and has months of physical therapy ahead, Turetsky said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I’m here for Don. We want to show him a welcome,” said Sgt. Joseph Lomangino.

At just about noon, about 30 Suffolk officers lined up on the sidewalk in full uniform, while dozens of others filled the blacktop driveway. They started cheering as the motorcycle escort, lights blazing, came down the suburban street. The officers saluted. A few women waved pom-poms.

Dillon emerged from the ambulance on a stretcher waving to everyone. He wore a dark blue Suffolk police ball cap.

“Thank you, thank you,” he said, over and over again.

Then came a long line of hugs and handshakes and well wishes.