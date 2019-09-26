Two teens hurt in Copiague minibike crash

Two teens were injured, one seriously, when the minibike they were riding went through a stop sign and was struck by a sport utility vehicle Wednesday evening in Copiague, police said.

The crash occurred on an otherwise quiet side street at about 7:45 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Police said the teens, identified as operator Luis Santos, 14, and passenger Rainiery Balbuena, 13, both of Copiague, were traveling south on Vespucci Avenue when Santos ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Vespucci and Campagnoli avenues and were struck by an eastbound 2013 Infiniti JX35.

Neither boy was wearing a helmet, police said.

Both boys were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, Balbuena in serious condition, Santos with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Infiniti was not injured.

Police said both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152.