All-way stop signs have been added to a busy and crash-prone Babylon Village intersection after months of residents urging action and at the recommendation of a county traffic study.

Suffolk County Department of Public Works recently completed the study of Park Avenue, or CR-50, from Litchfield Avenue to Ralph Avenue, and within a few days crews had added signs to turn the Park Avenue/Livingston Avenue’s two-way stop intersection into an all-way stop.

That intersection has been the site of 45 car crashes between Jan. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2018, according to the New York State Accident Location Information System.

That’s compared with between one and eight crashes during a three-year period on the nearby streets of Woodrow Parkway and Litchfield, Cadman, Frederick and Ralph avenues. All those roadways have two-way stop signs at the intersection with Park Avenue.

Park Avenue is home to Babylon Memorial Grade School, and Mayor Ralph Scordino said he plans to implement recommendations that the traffic study makes, including adding reflective red pole inserts on stop signs on Livingston; adding “Cross Traffic Does Not Stop" to signs at Litchfield and Cadman avenues; adding “Stop Ahead” signs on Livingston, Cadman and Litchfield avenues; and trimming back hedges and signs that may block drivers’ sight.

“I can assure all our Babylon Village residents and guests that working together with Suffolk County Department of Public Works, we will move forward with the recommendation as stated in the traffic study,” Scordino said in a statement.

The village planned to lower the speed limit on Livingston, Litchfield, Frederick and Cadman avenues from 30 mph to 25 mph, but residents at a June 25 public hearing strongly opposed it, saying it would do little to prevent accidents. Scordino later said the village would table the measure while the county completed its study. He didn’t return calls to say whether the village would take up the measure now that the study is complete.

The traffic study found the Waze driving app directs drivers to use Livingston as a cut-through to Sunrise Highway, a confirmation of what residents have told officials.

Scordino said he would take the study’s recommendation that village officials ask Waze to reclassify Livingston Avenue from a primary street to a local street.

The study also noted that Park Avenue is slated for resurfacing, upgraded signage and new pavement markings in 2020. The county will also narrow the 12-foot lanes to 11 feet for a traffic calming effect and add one foot to each shoulder for more bicycle access, the study said.