Police searching for man who illegally entered homes, cops say

Police are searching for a man who illegally entered eight occupied homes in Coram and Middle Island since May, but fled each time after being confronted.

The first incident occurred May 5, Suffolk County police said. The last, this past Sunday.

Sixth Squad detectives said in two of the cases the suspect made "nonsexual physical contact" with female residents before fleeing. In the other six incidents, police said the man fled the homes "after being confronted by a resident."

Nothing was stolen or taken in any of the incidents and police said no one was injured.

All the incidents took place between 1:30 a.m. and 5:10 a.m., police said. Police said none of the homes were entered twice.

It is believed the suspect fled the scenes on a bicycle.

The incidents are as follows: May 5, Judith Drive, Coram, 1:30 a.m.; Sept. 6, Swezey Lane, Middle Island, 4:50 a.m.; Sept. 8, Margaret Drive, Coram, 4:45 a.m.; Sept. 24, Wilson Avenue, Middle Island, 4:40 a.m.; Oct. 15, Margaret Drive, Coram, 2:30 a.m.; Oct. 28, Adams Lane, Middle Island, 2:55 a.m., and, Carr Lane, Coram, 5:10 a.m.; Nov. 10, Carr Lane, Coram, 2:35 a.m.

Police are asking residents to lock doors and windows and also are asking anyone with information to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.