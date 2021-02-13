Huntington Town officials released some of the results Friday of investigations conducted in 2020 by independent counsel into personnel matters involving Supervisor Chad Lupinacci and Town Board member Gene Cook, including a sexual harassment allegation against Lupinacci that was found to be unsubstantiated.

An investigation found that allegations that Cook violated the town’s code of conduct were also unsubstantiated.

The heavily redacted reports are tied to resolutions approved last year to hire outside counsel to conduct investigations at a cost of $77,000 in legal fees.

The investigation into Lupinacci, a Republican, involved the relationship and texts between the supervisor and an unidentified employee.

The investigation was initiated by the town board and not a complainant, after members of the board, initially Joan Cergol, became aware of the texts on Feb. 24, 2020.

The report alleges Lupinacci texted the employee to come to his house for drinks at 2 a.m. and when the person declined, Lupinacci, according to the report, said the person was ungrateful. The investigation also looked at allegations Lupinacci made sexual advances toward the employee but was rebuffed because the person said they were not gay.

The report said the two have known each other for a few years and exchanged many texts and phone conversations in that time, both personal and professional.

When interviewed, the employee denied Lupinacci ever made any sexual advances or stalked the person which had also been alleged.

New York-based Jackson/Lewis attorneys who conducted interviews concluded that the allegations were unsubstantiated but also said both Lupinacci and the employee were not credible in their recollection of events, their responses to questions and sometimes made contradictory statements.

"In sum, I could not substantiate any allegation of sexual harassment, but I was stymied in my attempt to uncover all the facts by what I believe is deliberate misrepresentation and/or withholding of relevant (even critical) information," the report said.

It’s not clear from the report whether the unidentified person still works for the town.

Lupinacci did not respond to a request for comment.

Huntington Republican Committee chair Tom McNally, whose committee is in the midst of determining a slate for the November elections, including a candidate for supervisor, said the investigation was politically motivated and a waste of taxpayer money that revealed nothing but hearsay.

"The Republican committee is not going to be intimidated or bullied or impressed one bit by nonsense and lies," McNally said.

Cook, who has been teasing a run for supervisor in November when Lupinacci’s term ends, made the proposal to release the reports at the December town board meeting because he said residents needed to know how their taxpayer money was being spent. At the time he said he was the subject of one of the investigations but was falsely accused.

Cook was accused of violating the town’s code of conduct by the complainant in seven allegations, including forcing the complainant to research legal issues already deemed dead-ends; raising conflict of interest issues with the attorney general; undermining the complainant’s authority by sharing confidential communications outside of executive session; and inquiring and commenting about the complainant’s sexual preference.

"If it was a legitimate complaint, 100 percent anyone should be investigated," Cook said. "When there are complaints put out there that try to force an elected officials’ hand, that’s a problem."