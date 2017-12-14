NBC’s “Today” show bid farewell Thursday to Charlie, a black lab who has been making almost daily appearances on the morning talk show while in training in Smithtown as a service dog for a disabled Air Force veteran.

Charlie will now devote his time to helping Iraq War veteran Stacy Pearsall, a former combat photographer living in South Carolina who experiences balance problems, nightmares and seizures related to brain and spinal injuries resulting from an explosion she endured in Iraq.

During its more than a year on the show, Charlie was being trained at America’s VetDogs, a Smithtown nonprofit that provides service dogs to disabled veterans.

Pearsall first met Charlie at America’s VetDogs last month, where she began learning the nuances of communicating with a dog whose mission now is to make her life easier.

“It has been an incredible journey,” Pearsall said at the “Today” studio in Rockefeller Center. “I have learned so much about not only Charlie but how we are going to work together.

“There is something to having a teammate there when coming out of (a seizure) that adds a little bit of reassurance, and that will make all the difference,” Pearsall said.

Charlie debuted on the show 14 months ago, bounding onto the program’s set as a lanky, big-pawed puppy sporting an American flag-themed kerchief, the red-white-and-blue contrasting sharply with his jet black pelt.

Charlie quickly became one of the show’s most-loved animal sidekicks, licking puppy breath onto the chin of rap star Usher, greeting members of the gold-winning 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastic team and cuddling with host Hoda Kotb.