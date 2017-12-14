TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 30° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

On ‘Today,’ a farewell to Charlie, the LI-trained service dog

Black lab will help an honored veteran cope with the aftereffects of an explosion she endured in Iraq.

Charlie, the Long Island-trained service dog, makes a

Charlie, the Long Island-trained service dog, makes a return appearance to the "Today" show in Rockefeller Plaza with Bronze Star recipient Stacy Pearsall, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Martin C. Evans martin.evans@newsday.com @martincevans
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

NBC’s “Today” show bid farewell Thursday to Charlie, a black lab who has been making almost daily appearances on the morning talk show while in training in Smithtown as a service dog for a disabled Air Force veteran.

Charlie will now devote his time to helping Iraq War veteran Stacy Pearsall, a former combat photographer living in South Carolina who experiences balance problems, nightmares and seizures related to brain and spinal injuries resulting from an explosion she endured in Iraq.

During its more than a year on the show, Charlie was being trained at America’s VetDogs, a Smithtown nonprofit that provides service dogs to disabled veterans.

Pearsall first met Charlie at America’s VetDogs last month, where she began learning the nuances of communicating with a dog whose mission now is to make her life easier.

“It has been an incredible journey,” Pearsall said at the “Today” studio in Rockefeller Center. “I have learned so much about not only Charlie but how we are going to work together.

“There is something to having a teammate there when coming out of (a seizure) that adds a little bit of reassurance, and that will make all the difference,” Pearsall said.

Charlie debuted on the show 14 months ago, bounding onto the program’s set as a lanky, big-pawed puppy sporting an American flag-themed kerchief, the red-white-and-blue contrasting sharply with his jet black pelt.

Charlie quickly became one of the show’s most-loved animal sidekicks, licking puppy breath onto the chin of rap star Usher, greeting members of the gold-winning 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastic team and cuddling with host Hoda Kotb.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Denise Kaucky of Mastic Beach lost more than Gastric sleeve surgery helps LIer drop 67 lbs.
A worker shovels snow from the entrance of NWS: Clearing, cold after snowfall on LI
A crash on Route 25 / East Main Woman seriously injured in crash, police say
Rapper Lionel DA: 2 LIers indicted in fatal drive-by shooting of rapper
Wyandanch Community Development Corp. executive director Sondra Cochran More details on project’s next phase emerge
Efrain Vargas, 62, promised to help three women DA: Man stole $30G from immigrants
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE