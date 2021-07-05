Rocky Point statue honors Iraq War hero felled by PTSD

A photograph published in newspapers around the world 18 years ago turned Pfc. Joseph Dwyer of Mount Sinai into a symbol of American heroism in the early days of the Iraq War.

That snapshot of courage was preserved forever last week when officials unveiled a statue honoring Dwyer in a Rocky Point park.

Dwyer — an Army medic who died in 2008, after he had returned home — struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after his military service. A state veterans support program is named after him.

But his family and friends also remember him as the boy who enlisted in the Army the day after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"He’s a hero to us, for what he did in the service," Rocky Point VFW Post 6249 commander Joe Cognitore said to Newsday. The post had received $65,000 from the state Dormitory Authority to erect the monument in Brookhaven Town's Veterans Memorial Square.

"That statue will be there longer than us to remind people of the war," Cognitore said.

Get the Suffolk news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Suffolk County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The monument, crafted by Ronkonkoma-based Alan E. Fricke Memorials, is based on the 2003 picture by Army Times photographer Warren Zinn that captured Dwyer rescuing an injured Iraqi boy. The statue was dedicated on June 28 during a ceremony with Dwyer's family and Brookhaven and VFW officials.

Brookhaven Supervisor Edward P. Romaine in a statement called Dwyer "a dedicated soldier whose compassion for those in need is clearly depicted in this memorial."

Dwyer's family could not be reached for comment.

In a 2011 Newsday story, Suffolk County police officer Brian Dwyer described his brother as "a good kid with a heart of gold."

But Joseph Dwyer's return home wasn't easy. After struggling for years with PTSD, he died from a drug overdose, his family has said.

"I think any combat veteran has some kind of combat stress," Cognitore said. "It’s not brought up. … They don’t want to talk about it because then they get put in a category and it could ruin them for life."

The state in 2013 launched the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support Program, which trains veterans to counsel at-risk vets and their families. The state allocates $185,000 annually to each of the 26 counties that take part in the program, said Marcelle Leis, Suffolk County director of veterans services.

The program — which has served 4,500 Suffolk veterans and their families since 2013 — is a tribute to Dwyer's dedication, she said.

"He didn’t go to war to take lives. He wanted to save lives," she said. "We know that there’s so many struggles out there, and we wanted to reach out and make an impact on soldiers at risk."