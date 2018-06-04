TODAY'S PAPER
Chuck Schumer: IRS plans to close Hauppauge office

The senator said the plan would leave only one office, in Bethpage, to serve Long Island.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks outside the IRS office in Bethpage on Monday. Photo Credit: Michael Owens

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Sen. Chuck Schumer warned Monday that the Internal Revenue Service plans to close its Hauppauge office, leaving only one facility, located in Nassau County, to serve Long Island.

Under the plan, 42 jobs would be transferred to Bethpage by the end of 2019, with the other 86 following in 2022, Schumer said.

Many of the 15,500 people a year who visit the Hauppauge office will experience longer drives, as well as longer wait times at the Bethpage office, Schumer said.

“We’re here to say no to taxing the patience of Long Islanders,” Schumer said at a news conference in front of the IRS office in Bethpage. “To have 3 million people served by just one office makes no sense.”

IRS officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

David Schwartz covers Suffolk government and politics. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

