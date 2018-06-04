Sen. Chuck Schumer warned Monday that the Internal Revenue Service plans to close its Hauppauge office, leaving only one facility, located in Nassau County, to serve Long Island.

Under the plan, 42 jobs would be transferred to Bethpage by the end of 2019, with the other 86 following in 2022, Schumer said.

Many of the 15,500 people a year who visit the Hauppauge office will experience longer drives, as well as longer wait times at the Bethpage office, Schumer said.

“We’re here to say no to taxing the patience of Long Islanders,” Schumer said at a news conference in front of the IRS office in Bethpage. “To have 3 million people served by just one office makes no sense.”

IRS officials did not respond immediately to a request for comment.