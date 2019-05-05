TODAY'S PAPER
Village eyes property seizure for DPW yard

Islandia officials say they plan to take an abandoned Old Nichols Road house through eminent domain to build a public works yard.

Islandia officials are seeking to take 798 Old

Islandia officials are seeking to take 798 Old Nichols Rd. by eminent domain.  Photo Credit: Randee Daddona

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Islandia officials will discuss seizing two properties through eminent domain at a public meeting Tuesday, with one being eyed for construction of a public works yard, village Mayor Allan M. Dorman said.

Dorman told about 30 residents at an April 30 public meeting unrelated to eminent domain of his plan to build a public works yard on at the site of an abandoned home at 798 Old Nichols Rd.

“We’re going to see if we can get it and put our DPW in the back,” Dorman said. “And don’t get scared when you hear DPW. No, because our DPW and the ones that you see off the LIE are two different things. Our DPW is smaller, but it’s trucks and stuff like that. … We’ll only be using it in the foul weather, snow, ice, things like that.”

He added the property will be used mostly as a storage yard.

The property the village is targeting on Old Nichols Road is 2.8 acres and includes an abandoned house in foreclosure, according to court records and a relative of the owner. The village scrapped a plan in September to pursue eminent domain of property owned by a horse therapy farm on Old Nichols Road to build a public works yard. At that time, Dorman said the village was considering other properties for the yard.

Mildred Stuart is listed as the owner of the Old Nichols Road house. She is deceased, as is her husband, said her granddaughter, Jessica Stuart, who lives in Pennsylvania.

The village on Tuesday will also discuss obtaining a home and property at 42 Dean St. through eminent domain. A public notice said the village wanted to acquire the property for “neighborhood redevelopment and improvement.” 

The house is owned by Saundra L. Richardson, according to property records. Court records name her in a foreclosure case.

Islandia attorney Joseph W. Prokop declined to elaborate on the village’s intent for the property.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

