The Islandia Village Board voted to use $800,000 in bonds to buy two houses and convert them into municipal office space, a few weeks after announcing plans to seize two other properties in the village.

Trustees voted unanimously 4-0 Tuesday to purchase 155 Dewey St. and 165 Dewey St., which are next door to each other. Trustee Burhan Kisla was absent from the vote during a village work session.

Village Attorney Joseph W. Prokop said the spending includes an anticipated $40,000 in cleanup and improvement costs. The bond must be repaid “in five years or less,” he said.

Mayor Allan M. Dorman told the dozen residents in attendance there would be no questions at the meeting, but he would answer questions following its conclusion. The meeting was adjourned in less than six minutes. Dorman then told a resident the homes would be used as an assessor’s office and for the building department.

“We’re not knocking anything down. We’re keeping them,” he said in an interview after the meeting. He added that records will also be kept at both houses in areas that are “climate-controlled.”

The houses were purchased by the village through a “negotiated purchase,” Prokop said.

The 2.2-square mile village has a 2019 budget of $3.9 million. Officials expect to have more than $308,000 in debt services this year.

Earlier in May, the village board began a process of seizing two properties through eminent domain, one of which is an empty home on a 2.8-acre parcel north of the Long Island Expressway on Old Nichols Road for use as a public works lot. The second property is a home at 42 Dean St. Both homes the village is eying through eminent domain are dilapidated.

The village wants to tear down the home on Dean Street and sell the land to a developer at a discounted price with an agreement a new home would be built for residential use, officials have said.