A proposal to build a more than $100 million development in Islandia — near the Long Island Expressway at Exit 58 — is in limbo after the village’s lawyer said Tuesday the zoning application was inaccurate.

“There is an application for a zoning change that is pending before the board of trustees, however there ends up being, we believe, more than one property owner of the property. And the application is from one property owner but not from the other property owner," said Islandia attorney Joseph W. Prokop, who recommended the public hearing end. Islandia board members never took a vote on the matter Tuesday night.

A parcel on the south end of the property is owned by the Suffolk County Water Authority, which was not listed on the application, Prokop said.

The proposal is “not actively being considered” by the village board, he said

Islandia Mayor Allan M. Dorman criticized the project, saying he is against apartments and a hotel on the lot — the main components of a proposal from PMG Development Group LLC, based in Woodbridge, Virginia. The group is looking to build a four-story apartment with 325 units and a 110-room hotel in addition to storefronts and restaurants.

Dorman stepped out from behind the dais and spoke for more than an hour after the hearing officially ended on potential development near Expressway Drive North, flanked by Old Nichols Road and Dewey Street.

“I don’t want apartments. I never supported apartments in the Village of Islandia, not once. Zip. Nada. I don’t want apartments,” Dorman told about 30 residents in attendance. “There won’t be apartments in this project if it ever materializes. There will not be apartments, there won’t be a hotel.”

The property is partially owned by Exit 58 Islandia LLC, which has a mailing address for Staller Associates, according to the New York State Department of State. Representatives with Staller Associates could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Representatives with PMG Development Group and the Suffolk County Water Authority also could not be reached for comment.