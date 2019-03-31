Village votes to sue state if pot is legalized

Islandia officials voted to sue the state if the sale of recreational marijuana is legalized.

The village board voted 4-0 on March 26 to grant village attorney Joseph W. Prokop the authority to file a lawsuit against the state. Islandia Trustee Burhan Kisla was absent from the meeting.

Village Mayor Allan M. Dorman said he is not against marijuana for medical purposes, but selling and using pot in Islandia for recreation is something the board is adamantly against.

“The problem is they want to legalize it for recreation. So for all you old people in the '60s, this is not your marijuana. It’s very, very, strong,” Dorman said. “Passing this gives our attorney the authorization and the consent of this board to immediately file a lawsuit against the state of New York. ... The day they pass this, the day they pass this, the next day he’s in court.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said his proposal to legalize marijuana will not be part of the proposed state budget that is set to be approved April 1. His proposal would have allowed counties and cities with more than 100,000 residents to opt out.

Cuomo and legislative leaders said pot legalization could still be worked out after the budget is passed and before the end of the legislative session in June.

Several other municipalities on Long Island have also taken steps to curb Cuomo’s proposal.

Islip Town will have a public hearing April 16 to consider a one-year moratorium on businesses that would potentially sell pot for recreational use.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone recently said he is considering legislation to allow the county to opt out of legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana.

The measure has a one-year sunset provision that would make marijuana legal after a year, unless the county legislature votes to continue the ban.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran also announced her opposition to legalization of marijuana sales. Curran said she would pursue opt-out legislation for Nassau if the state legalizes recreational pot.

The Town of North Hempstead has approved a prohibition on retail marijuana sales. Mineola has voted to confine retail sales to its light industrial section, where auto body shops and manufacturing companies are located, and away from the main traffic corridor on Jericho Turnpike.