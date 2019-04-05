Islandia’s Village Board will hold a public hearing later this month about a proposal for a planned development district near the Long Island Expressway and Exit 58.

The board voted 4-0 at its March 26 meeting to hold the hearing. Officials of the 2-square-mile village did not comment at the meeting, nor after, about any plans they have for the property near the northeast corner of Old Nichols Road and North Service Road.

PMG Development Group LLC, based in Woodbridge, Virginia, has proposed a more than $100 million development in the area. The proposal includes an apartment complex, restaurants, storefronts and a 110-room hotel.

Representatives with PMG Development could not be reached for comment.

The village is considering passing a law for the area to be deemed a planned development district, according to a resolution. After the meeting, village Attorney Joseph W. Prokop, declined to comment on why the village needs to pass a law and what potential development may be built.

“You need to come to the public hearing. We’ll talk about things like that,” Prokop said.

Islandia Mayor Allan M. Dorman did not return a call for comment. A village spokesman did not respond to multiple emails and phone calls.

In October, about 80 people attended an information session held by PMG Development regarding its proposal. The developer was eyeing 16.5 acres off the Long Island Expressway and Exit 58, near Expressway Drive North, which is flanked by Old Nichols Road and Dewey Street.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Some Islandia residents who attended last fall’s meeting expressed concern about the projects long-term viability, noting the average costs for apartments would be about $2,600 a month, according to PMG Development.

The public hearing is at 6 p.m. April 30.