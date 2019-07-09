TODAY'S PAPER
Islandia Village board approves development of senior community

Islandia Village Board trustees voted 5-0 at the

Islandia Village Board trustees voted 5-0 at the July 2 board meeting to reinstate a building permit for Primrose Villas LLC.  Photo Credit: Newsday/Brittany Wait

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
The Islandia Village Board has reinstated a proposal to develop a senior community, officials said.

Trustees voted 5-0 at the July 2 board meeting to reinstate a building permit for Primrose Villas LLC. The approval allows for construction of a development for adults 55 and older. The proposal was first approved in 2009, but construction was postponed when the economy took a downturn, said owner and developer Mark Sagliocca.

“The market tanked,” Sagliocca said. “I had other obligations which I really needed to work my way out of.”

The property at 850 Old Nichols Rd. will consist of a dozen 1,800-square-foot units. Each condominium will have a one-car garage, Sagliocca said, adding that he anticipates construction will be complete in 2021.

