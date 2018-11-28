The Islandia Village Board approved a $3.9 million budget Tuesday night, slashing spending by more than $1.1 million in the past two years.

The budget maintains a 50 percent reduction in property taxes from 2016, Mayor Allan Dorman said after the 4-0 vote.

Officials have credited the tax reduction in the 3,335-resident village to the addition of Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino, whose owner, Delaware North, agreed to pay the village $47 million over 20 years. The video lottery casino opened in the hotel in February 2017.

Board members approved the budget within five minutes of the meeting's start without discussing its contents. Trustee Burhan Kisla and Village Attorney Joseph Prokop were absent from the meeting, and only four residents attended.

Officials did not give residents time to speak publicly because the vote was held during a village board work session, not a village board meeting, Dorman said.

Resident Olaf Olk, who attended the meeting, said he did not know what the budget entailed, nor about a public hearing on it until after the fact. The Nov. 13 hearing was not held during a normally scheduled meeting and was advertised in a legal notice in a local weekly newspaper, not on the village’s website.

“I have no idea how it will impact me,” Olk, whose wife Dianne Olk is a former Islandia deputy mayor, said of the budget.

Residents expressed similar concerns after a public hearing last year on a $3.97 million budget.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Other budget items include: