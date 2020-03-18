The body of a Centereach woman was found Tuesday afternoon under a pickup truck in the parking lot of an Islandia warehouse store, Suffolk police said.

Officers responding to a 1:20 p.m. 911 call of a “woman on the ground in a parking lot” found the body of Kelia Gonzalez, 43, under the pickup at 1000 old Nichols Rd., police said. The address is the location of a BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Detectives from the Suffolk police homicide squad are investigating the woman's death and personnel with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy, authorities said.

Police urge anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 631-852-6392, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.