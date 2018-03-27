Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter delivered a State of the Town address on Tuesday that was more retrospective than forward-looking, using the platform to tout successes of the past year and emphasize the importance of community.

“I truly believe it takes a community to run a town,” Carpenter said. “When we say ‘our town’ — what we are referring to is the collaboration that defines Islip Town.”

The financial success of Long Island MacArthur Airport, which finished 2017 with a more than $3 million surplus, and the reopening of Roberto Clemente Park after a dumping scandal figured prominently in the speech, as did improvements to the town’s various information technology systems.

The town has expanded Wi-Fi access to every major park, including beaches and golf courses, and officials are in the process of extending that to MacArthur Airport, she said.

Carpenter also focused on efforts to make the town safer by combating the opioid epidemic and gang violence.

“While controlling gangs and drug abuse are not directly within the town’s jurisdiction, it’s something that we can’t ignore, and must face head-on,” Carpenter said. “We continue to work closely with the Suffolk County Police Department and gang units tracking graffiti ‘tags,’ and locations, and monitor vacant and unsecured dwellings throughout the town.”

Carpenter also highlighted the success of Islip’s Economic Development office, which has started more than 50 new projects through the Industrial Development Agency, leading to about $500 million in capital investment and nearly 1,700 new jobs over the past three years.

She discussed a still-controversial move to install parking meters in Bay Shore, saying the town has been able to reinvest the revenue the program has generated into the community, including the repaving and addition of security cameras at the Bay Shore Train Station parking lot.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She thanked town employees, calling for collaboration across agencies and communities.

“Working together we will build a better, more efficient and effective government for all the people living and working in our Town of Islip,” she said. “Our residents deserve no less.”