Islip Town celebrates 335th anniversary with sunset celebration

Supervisor Angie Carpenter said officials will host a yearlong celebration, culminating with the burial of a time capsule in December 2019.

Supervisor Angie Carpenter flips the switch illuminating Town

Supervisor Angie Carpenter flips the switch illuminating Town Hall's cupola to mark the town's 335th anniversary with a kick-off celebration on Thursday. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Islip Town officials and residents wished the town a happy 335th birthday Thursday with cake, a short parade and hot chocolate.

More than 100 people gathered outside Town Hall in the November chill to celebrate the anniversary of the land deal that launched the town on Nov. 29, 1683.

Exactly 335 years ago, William Nicholl purchased 50,000 acres of land from Secatogue Indian Chief Winnequaheagh of Connetquot. Nicholl named the land Islip Grange in honor of his hometown of Islip, England. 

Thursday's sunset celebration featured a parade around Town Hall with the Brentwood High School marching band and the Long Island Ducks mascot. It ended as officials flipped a switch to light the Town Hall cupola blue.

The event served as a reminder that Islip has been a tight-knit community for many years, said Anthony Mastrantonio, the incoming president of the Islip Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s something I’m pretty proud of,” said Mastrantonio, 47, a restaurant owner. “It has that hometown America feel that makes you feel good about growing up here and your roots.”

The town government did not form for another 27 years after the land deal. Four other royal patents were awarded for the rest of the town land.

The Secatogues retained access to the land and had seasonal villages there, town historian George Munkenbeck said. It is unclear what happened to them.

Supervisor Angie Carpenter said officials will host a yearlong celebration, culminating with the burial of a time capsule in December 2019.

Karla Chica,  12, of Brentwood called the event “amazing” for its speeches, cookies and “everybody coming together as one and sharing moments.”

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

