The Islip Town Board reappointed the town attorney and comptroller during its 2018 organizational meeting Wednesday.

John R. DiCioccio was appointed to a two-year term as town attorney after more than a year in the role. He previously served as deputy town attorney.

The town attorney prepares legislation, prosecutes violations of town code and oversees the divisions of code enforcement, housing, zoning and the graffiti hotline.

DiCioccio was paid $98,347 in 2016, records show.

Councilwoman Trish Bergin Weichbrodt abstained from the vote and declined to comment.

Joseph Ludwig has served as comptroller since 2007 and was appointed to another two-year term. His office handles the town’s budgeting and audits.

He was paid $118,538 in 2016, records show.

Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said DiCioccio helped town officials deal with “thorny issues” and that Ludwig navigated through “treacherous financial territory.”