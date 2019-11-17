Islip Town's $244,540,102 budget raises taxes by 3.32% for 2020, a yearly increase of about $18.52 for the average household, according to town officials.

The tax increase stays under the state-mandated tax cap.

The new budget increases spending, including contractual step raises and general wage increases for some union workers, according to town Comptroller Joseph Ludwig. There were cost-of-living and promotional raises for some senior staff and the town's elected officials, including Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and council members.

Carpenter's annual salary increases 2%, from $106,337 to $108,464. The town council members will make $81,692, a 2% increase from their current salaries of $80,090.

Some senior staff received raises above the 2% cost-of-living increase per Carpenter's discretion, Ludwig said.

One example is Carpenter's chief of staff, Tracey Krut, who will make $127,900, a 10% raise over her current $116,360.

Carpenter said Krut is still earning less than her peers in other towns, and that competitive wages are necessary to hire and retain staff.

"Just over the past couple of years, I have been trying to get the salaries in line with what they are in other municipalities — chief of staff in particular, whose duties are incredible, and equivalent to any of the commissioners," Carpenter said in a phone interview.

Revenue was expected to increase from sources such as Long Island MacArthur Airport passenger fees and the hatchery program in the Great South Bay, which the town will now run without a middleman.

"We have some state grant funds to bring the facility up to basic improvements, and we’re expecting that to do very, very well," Ludwig said in a phone interview.

Carpenter said the new budget controlled spending without sacrificing service.

"We are not cutting any services," the supervisor said. "We're trying to aggressively move forward with taking care of the infrastructure, the programming and everything else that for many, many years was neglected in this town."

The budget was approved 5-0 by the town board at a Nov. 7 budget hearing.