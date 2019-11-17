TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Morning
SEARCH
34° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Islip's 2020 budget will raise taxes 3.32%, bump chief of staff's salary 10%

Islip Town's $244.5 million spending plan for 2020

Islip Town's $244.5 million spending plan for 2020 raises taxes by 3.32%, a yearly increase of about $18.52 for the average household, according to town officials.  Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Sophia Chang sophia.chang@newsday.com @schangnewsday
Print

Islip Town's $244,540,102 budget raises taxes by 3.32% for 2020, a yearly increase of about $18.52 for the average household, according to town officials. 

The tax increase stays under the state-mandated tax cap.

The new budget increases spending, including contractual step raises and general wage increases for some union workers, according to town Comptroller Joseph Ludwig. There were cost-of-living and promotional raises for some senior staff and the town's elected officials, including Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and council members.

Carpenter's annual salary increases 2%, from $106,337 to $108,464. The town council members will make $81,692, a 2% increase from their current salaries of $80,090.

Some senior staff received raises above the 2% cost-of-living increase per Carpenter's discretion, Ludwig said.

One example is Carpenter's chief of staff, Tracey Krut, who will make $127,900, a 10% raise over her current $116,360.

Carpenter said Krut is still earning less than her peers in other towns, and that competitive wages are necessary to hire and retain staff.

"Just over the past couple of years, I have been trying to get the salaries in line with what they are in other municipalities — chief of staff in particular, whose duties are incredible, and equivalent to any of the commissioners," Carpenter said in a phone interview.

Revenue was expected to increase from sources such as Long Island MacArthur Airport passenger fees and the hatchery program in the Great South Bay, which the town will now run without a middleman.

"We have some state grant funds to bring the facility up to basic improvements, and we’re expecting that to do very, very well," Ludwig said in a phone interview.

Carpenter said the new budget controlled spending without sacrificing service.

"We are not cutting any services," the supervisor said. "We're trying to aggressively move forward with taking care of the infrastructure, the programming and everything else that for many, many years was neglected in this town." 

The budget was approved 5-0 by the town board at a Nov. 7 budget hearing.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

The Bay Shore property. BOGO Bay Shore home lists for $599,000
Graphic artists in Port Washington pose in front 'Soundbites' of hamlet's history on display in Port Washington
The railroad plans to close seven station ticket LIRR pushing toward going cashless on trains
From left, Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, No convictions, but officials say prosecutor unit boosts trust
A public notice sign announces a hearing will Water authority: Car storage yard could harm wells
Troy Rosasco has advocated for keeping open the Village could join St. James Fire District
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search