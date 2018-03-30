TODAY'S PAPER
60° Good Afternoon
60° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

State Park Police: Islip man fishing at Montauk Point dies

East Hampton Town Police investigate the area where

East Hampton Town Police investigate the area where the body of fisherman Aaron Bruno was found off Montauk Point on Wednwesday. Photo Credit: Dalton Portella

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

A man whose body was found floating in the water off Montauk Point has been identified as a fisherman from Islip, officials said Friday.

New York State Park Police said Aaron Bruno, 29, was found about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday northwest of the lighthouse off Montauk Point State Park.

Fishermen pulled Bruno out of the water and had begun efforts to revive him by the time first responders arrived, police said.

“Sadly, after failed CPR and [defibrillator] deployment . . . he was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“No criminality is suspected at this time,” the statement said, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County District Judge Robert Cicale is escorted State: Arrested judge temporarily relieved of duties
A series of fortunate interviews with Netflix actors
A basking shark cruises off Robert Moses State NOAA: Big groups of sharks off LI for 3 decades
Mega Millions has only topped $500 million four Mega Millions at $521M for tonight’s drawing
A tank makes its way down the route Tanks tearing up street an LI parade memory
Uber headquarters in San Francisco. Here’s what LIers forget in Ubers most often