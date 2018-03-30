A man whose body was found floating in the water off Montauk Point has been identified as a fisherman from Islip, officials said Friday.

New York State Park Police said Aaron Bruno, 29, was found about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday northwest of the lighthouse off Montauk Point State Park.

Fishermen pulled Bruno out of the water and had begun efforts to revive him by the time first responders arrived, police said.

“Sadly, after failed CPR and [defibrillator] deployment . . . he was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“No criminality is suspected at this time,” the statement said, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.