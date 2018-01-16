TODAY'S PAPER
Islip Town board approves $500G for nutrition program

Islip Town Hall West at 401 Main St.

Islip Town Hall West at 401 Main St. in Islip, Jan. 4, 2016. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By VALERIE BAUMAN valerie.bauman@newsday.com
Islip Town officials have renewed funding for a nutrition program that provides meals to aging residents in need of food assistance.

Town board members on Dec. 19 approved plans to apply for and accept $500,000 in funding from the Suffolk County office for the Aging to continue operating the program.

Islip offers lunch to eligible seniors Monday through Friday at six nutrition centers around town. Reservations are mandatory, and transportation may be made available for those in need.

The program also delivers frozen meals each week to the homes of people age 60 or older who can’t shop for themselves.

Eligible seniors can receive five meals a week from either or a combination of the two meal services.

For details, call 631-595-3510, or visit townofislip-ny.gov

