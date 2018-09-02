Golfers in Islip Town are getting new rides.

Officials are replacing all 170 golf carts at the town’s three municipal courses: Brentwood and Holbrook country clubs, and Gull Haven Golf Club.

“These are new, clean and comfortable golf carts,” Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “The fall is a picturesque time for golfing in the Town of Islip, and these new carts will further enhance the golfer’s experience at any one of the Town’s three beautiful golf courses."

The Islip Town Board approved financing the $448,000, four-year lease with Yamaha Finance Corp. on Aug. 21. Fairway Golf Cart Corp. of Medford will sell the carts to the town and service them after winning an earlier bid, according to the resolution.

The carts are the newest model of the gas-powered carts that have been at the courses for the past four years, officials said.

The old carts are in “fairly good shape” but have “dings,” said Bill Leposa, head golf professional at Holbrook Country Club. The new carts are “a little quieter” and have nooks specifically for cellphones and GPS devices.

The new carts are in use in Holbrook. Golf courses in Brentwood and Gull Haven in Central Islip will get the carts early this month, officials said. They cost $18 per person per day.