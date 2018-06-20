Islip Town officials have proposed that the planned developer of the former Island Hills Golf Course in Sayville examine six alternatives as it conducts an environmental review of creating a luxury apartment complex.

The town board on Tuesday approved a scoping document for the proposed 1,365-unit residential complex that requires the developer explore alternatives such as building fewer units, creating a subdivision with a nine-hole golf course and providing recreational services, according to the document.

The scoping document outlines various environmental impacts that need to be studied, such as traffic and water quality, as developer Rechler Equity Partners seeks a zone change for the property under applicant R Squared Development LLC.

Supervisor Angie Carpenter said the project is “not a done deal,” citing that the scoping document was crafted using resident concerns.

“No stone was left unturned,” she said. “It’s going to be a long process moving forward.”

The document is part of an environmental review required for many construction projects under state law.