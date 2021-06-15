TODAY'S PAPER
Islip man killed when car strikes tree in Bayport, police say

The scene of a crash on the eastbound

The scene of a crash on the eastbound service road of Sunrise Highway, west of Nicholls Road in Bayport Tuesday.  Credit: James Carbone

By Newsday Staff
A 37-year-old Islip man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving went off the road and struck a tree, Suffolk police said.

Erik Schreiber was driving a 2008 Nissan eastbound on Sunrise Service Road, east of Church Street in Bayport, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Schreiber was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.

