A 37-year-old Islip man was killed Tuesday when the car he was driving went off the road and struck a tree, Suffolk police said.

Erik Schreiber was driving a 2008 Nissan eastbound on Sunrise Service Road, east of Church Street in Bayport, when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Schreiber was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Suffolk Fifth Squad detectives at 631-854-8552.