This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 62° Good Morning
Overcast 62° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Islip’s ‘Rock My Park’ scavenger hunt comes to social media

A new Islip Town initiative encourages children to paint rocks and hide them throughout parks for others to find and post on Facebook and Twitter.

By Valerie Bauman  valerie.bauman@newsday.com @valeriereports
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Visitors to Islip’s many parks and recreation centers will be greeted by hundreds of miniature works of art as part of the town’s “Rock My Park” campaign.

Islip officials are calling on residents to participate in a social media scavenger hunt that has students painting rocks and hiding them at parks and recreation centers throughout the town. The goal is for people to find them and share them on social media.

Town officials launched “Rock My Park” to encourage people and families to explore Islip’s park system. It will run through November and return in the warmer months of next year, officials said.

“It’s about getting people out and using the resources and the assets that the town has for the residents,” said Deirdre Wahlberg, assistant to the town’s commissioner of parks and public works. “We want them to use our parks and rec centers.”

Roughly 100 rocks have been decorated so far, with more to come. Each rock includes the hashtag, #IslipRocks, along with information about how to share photos with the town on Twitter and Facebook.

Relocating the rocks to new parks or outdoor spaces is also encouraged, particularly when the move is posted on social media with a clue to its new location.

The project started Oct. 15 with students involved in the town’s after-school Leisure Enrichment Activities Program, but the scavenger hunt is open to the public, and will soon spread to several senior centers, officials said.

For the kids who have been painting rocks, it’s been a welcome challenge.

JadenMcKay, a 9-year-old from Bohemia, painted a sunset over the ocean on one rock, and a mermaid-unicorn on another, his mother, Peggy McKay, said.

“He was very excited,” she said. “He was excited that people all over are going to see it.”

She said the family is planning on heading out to some of the town’s parks soon to participate in the “search” portion of the scavenger hunt.

Terri Esposito of Bohemia recalled her children first excitedly telling her about the project — particularly the prospect of the public at large seeing their artwork.

“They love to do the arts and crafts stuff,” Esposito said. “To add this element of hiding them around for people to find and tag on Facebook makes it all that more exciting for them.”

If You Go: Rules for Rocking the Park in Islip

  • Use acrylic paint on your rock art and finish it with a clear sealer
  • If you see a rock you like, take a photo and post it on the Town of Islip Facebook page, or on Twitter with the hashtag: #isliprocks
  • No hate speech or decorations; such material will be removed
  • Label rocks with www.facebook.com/townofislip or @townofislip
  • Avoid hiding rocks on steps, walkways or grassy areas needing mowing
  • If you take a rock, keep it or re-hide it in any Town of Islip park. Or replace it with one of your own design.

Valerie Bauman is in her third year covering Huntington for Newsday, including town and village governments and local school districts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest news

Marianne Ketcham, owner of the gift shop Home LI's Sandy-damaged businesses set to grow
Think ahead to avoid ATM and other banking-related Tips for avoiding bank fees
Long Beach-based Planet Payment, seen Friday, Oct. 27, LI company agrees to deal with buyer in Ireland
Bridge Bancorp, the parent company of Bridgehampton National LI bank to close 6 branches as app gains steam
The Best Market at 1840 NY-112, Coram will LI supermarket to close with one day’s notice
NYS Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, right, tours Seviroli LI tortellini maker plans $9 million expansion