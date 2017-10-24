The Town of Islip has begun rehabilitation of the public pool at Roberto Clemente Park, with officials saying they hope to have the facility reopened by summer 2018.

The work, which started Oct. 16, will cover the interior of the pool and the surrounding pavement, officials said. The plumbing and filtration systems for the pool will also be replaced and updated.

The town board voted in August to select Bensin Contracting Inc. of Holtsville to handle the estimated $2.78 million renovation.

The project will be paid for through the town’s capital fund, long-term debt and with a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, said Tom Owens, Islip’s commissioner of public works and parks and recreation.

The pool was closed by the town after the summer season of 2012, with town officials citing budget cuts.

Officials had vowed to fix up the Olympic-size pool and reopen it by the summer of 2014.

In April 2014, 40,000 tons of contaminated debris had been dumped at the Brentwood park, prompting the park’s closure. The park reopened this August, but the pool has remained closed.

Owens said the pool needed work after being “neglected” by the prior administration, adding that it had structural damage from freezing and thawing over the past few years.

“It’s a great feel to know that the children who have been without a pool and park — where both the town board and the community’s been violated — it’s very nice to give the park back to the residents,” Owens said.