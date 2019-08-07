Proposal for chicken slaughterhouse in Islip denied 

The Islip Zoning Board of Appeals on Tuesday rejected an application for a chicken slaughterhouse that drew strong opposition from activists and neighbors.

During the ZBA meeting Tuesday night, the board denied Huntington resident Joseph Rosario’s request for a poultry slaughterhouse at 1 Beaver Dam Road in Islip, town spokeswoman Caroline Smith said. The reasons for its denial were not available Wednesday, Smith said. She declined to comment further.

Rosario had planned to operate a six-day a week business out of a 6,000-square-foot building that is already on the property. He sought a zoning variance from the town.

About 300 people attended a ZBA meeting last fall to protest the project.

Rosario’s lawyer, Eugene R. Barnosky, declined to comment over email Wednesday saying he had not yet heard about the ZBA’s decision against his client.

Opponents expressed concerns about environmental impacts, potential for decreased property values, loud noises caused by the birds, and treatment of the animals.

John Di Leonardo, president of Long Island Orchestrating for Nature and a manager for PETA, whose members showed up to multiple ZBA meetings in protest, applauded the decision.

“These types of operations are not only cruel to animals, but they also have a devastating environmental impact,” he said. “Islip residents were rightfully outraged at the prospect of having a chicken slaughterhouse as a neighbor.”

Rosario, who had said publicly at last year’s meeting his family has been in the poultry business for 43 years, argued his operation would by clean and not disrupt the neighborhood. He said the slaughterhouse would have had no more than 300 chickens on site at one time.

“The business’ waste will be self-contained … and then removed by professionals who are government-approved,” Rosario said last year.