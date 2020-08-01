A 75-year-old man died Saturday evening in Islip when the SUV he was driving went across all three lanes of westbound Sunrise Highway, crashed into the road’s divider and overturned, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The man was identified as Jay Miller of East Islip, who was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore after being brought there by ambulance, the department said in a news release.

Miller’s 2019 Hyundai Sonata had been in the right lane when the crash happened, at about 5:25 p.m., west of the highway’s Exit 44, according to the release, which did not disclose a suspected cause.

In 2018, the most recent year for which final data is available, there were 71,321 crashes statewide involving drivers ages 65 years and older, 190 of which involved at least one fatality, according to data from the New York State Safety Statistical Repository. Of those, 15,711 were on Long Island, with 32 fatal crashes.

For all drivers, there were 434,596 crashes, 882 of which involved at least one fatality; there were 76,343 on the Island, 184 involved fatalities.