Islip Town 5th District Court judge: Michael Kennedy

MICHAEL C. KENNEDY

DEMOCRATIC

BACKGROUND: Kennedy, 53, of Sayville, also is running on the Conservative line. He has been in private practice as an attorney at the firm of Borda Kennedy Alsen & Gold in Bay Shore since 1983. He received his bachelor's degree from New York University in 1978 and his law degree from Brooklyn Law School in 1981. He serves on the Suffolk County Ethics Commission and the Bar Association Grievance Committee. He is active as a critical care EMT with the Sayville Ambulance Company. Kennedy has been active with the Boy Scouts' Explorer Program and has been a career day speaker in high schools for 20 years.