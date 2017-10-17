Islip Town Board officials have approved plans for an affordable housing complex in Bay Shore aimed at senior citizens who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender and their allies.

Board members voted in favor of the project at their Sept. 25 meeting, making way for the $30 million, 75-unit facility.

“The Town of Islip has a long, proud history of addressing affordable housing needs,” Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “I was happy to support this senior housing complex.”

The project is planned for downtown Bay Shore, next to the LGBT Network’s current community center on Park Avenue and Mechanicsville Road.

The D&F Development Group of Levittown is behind the project, which will be anchored by a new, 8,000-square-foot community center for the network.

David Kilmnick, chief executive of the LGBT Network, has said the development will be the first of its kind on Long Island.

The four-story building will have 71 one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments.

Criteria for tenants are age — applicants must be at least 55 years old — and income, Kilmnick has said.

The units will be targeting tenants who make 60 to 80 percent of the area median income, or about $35,000 to $85,000 a year, officials have said. Rents are anticipated to be $1,000 to $1,600 per month.