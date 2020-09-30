Opening arguments begin in suit brought by Hispanic residents

Opening arguments began Wednesday in Central Islip federal court in a lawsuit brought by Latino residents of Islip Town who say the town's system of electing leaders discriminates against them.

Brentwood residents and a pair of advocacy groups are asking the court to throw out Islip's at-large system of electing town council members, arguing that the system prevents Hispanics from receiving adequate representation on the five-member town board. They want the town to adopt council districts that they believe would improve the chances of Latinos winning elections to represent the communities in which they live.

In opening arguments — held virtually with some participants taking part via video or audio feeds — Hempstead attorney Frederick K. Brewington argued that Islip Latinos have suffered "decades of discrimination" and the town's white Republican officials "have no shared identity with the Latino community." The lawyer and other speakers were not identified in the audio feed monitored by reporters.

"There’s nothing normal about what’s going on in Islip," Brewington said. "As a result, Latinos have no say in life in what goes on in Islip. … Latinos in Islip truly have no path to gaining seats on the town board."

The bench trial is being heard by U.S. District Court Judge Gary R. Brown.

A lawyer for the town, identified by an Islip Town spokeswoman as Louis Fisher of Washington, D.C., countered that Islip Latinos are an "American success story" who earn more income than Latinos in other parts of the country. He said the lawsuit is an attempt by Democrats to improve their chances of winning elections because they have been largely unsuccessful at the ballot box.

"There is nothing here to suggest that radical change is required or would do anything at all," Fisher said, adding that recent elections won by Republican candidates "just means that Democrats always lose," not that they lose because the candidates are Latinos.

Latinos make up about a third of Islip's population of 335,000, but there are no Hispanic representatives on the town board or in other elected positions. Islip has had only one elected person of color: Republican Town Clerk Joan Johnson, a Black woman who served from 1991 to 2007.

Lack of representation contributes to disparities in household income, education, crime and health care, and may have been a factor in illegal dumping discovered in 2014 at Roberto Clemente Park in Brentwood, a predominantly Latino neighborhood, the plaintiffs have said.

Islip has proposed holding a 2021 referendum on whether to create council districts. Judge Brown rejected that proposal in July, saying a vote was not likely to resolve the issue.

Of Long Island's 13 towns, only Hempstead, Brookhaven and North Hempstead have council districts.

Brewington successfully helped Hempstead overturn that town's at-large voting system in 2000. Brookhaven and North Hempstead adopted council districts in public referendums in 2002 and 2003, respectively.