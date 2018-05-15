TODAY'S PAPER
Islip Town community board members reappointed after shakeup

Residents have complained that changes on the Community Development Agency leave minority communities without representation

By Rachelle Blidner rachelle.blidner@newsday.com @rachelleblidner
Two incumbent board members remaining after a shake-up of the Islip Town Community Development Agency last month will stay on for at least another year, the Town Board decided Tuesday.

CDA chairwoman Debra Cavanagh and member Manuel Troche were reappointed to the voluntary board, which oversees affordable housing and public service programs, after their terms expired. Cavanagh’s term expired last year and Troche’s in 2014.

Three other members of the five-person board were replaced last month in a surprise vote that divided the Republican town board and raised concerns about a lack of representation of minority residents in town government.

Renee Ortiz, 45, of Central Islip; Ramon Colon, 46, of Bay Shore; and Steve Raccuglia, 48, of Ronkonkoma were replaced with Timothy Morris, 35, of Bayport; Jarett Gandolfo, 27, of West Islip; and Ryan T. Kelly, 31, of Sayville. The changes took effect immediately upon their appointment.

The CDA is an independent agency that administers federal housing funds, provides a lottery for first-time home buyers and eliminates blighted conditions in the town. It is overseen by the five-member, unpaid board.

Residents spoke out against the shake-up during Tuesday’s meeting, saying Brentwood, Central Islip and North Bay Shore hamlets need to be better represented.

Headshot

Rachelle Blidner covers the Town of Islip and breaking news.

