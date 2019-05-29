A pending voting-rights lawsuit won't change Islip Town elections this year, after a federal judge denied a bid to overhaul the electoral system by Election Day.

U.S. District Court Judge Arthur Spatt on Tuesday rejected plaintiffs’ preliminary-injunction request to change the upcoming town board elections from at-large, in which candidates are elected by a townwide majority, to councilmanic before their lawsuit would go to trial.

The plaintiffs — four Latino Brentwood residents and two community groups — are suing Islip Town and the Suffolk Board of Elections over the electoral system, which they say denies Latinos equal representation in Town Hall and a government that responds to their needs. They are seeking to create at least one council district with a Latino majority.

In an 81-page decision issued Tuesday, Spatt wrote that enjoining elections under the current structure “is not in the public’s interest” before a full trial is held, especially when implementing a new voting plan would delay or disrupt elections.

“With election day less than six months away, any attempt to institute a new, comprehensive remedial plan would be reckless,” Spatt wrote.

Fred Brewington, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said they are disappointed with the decision because they had hoped to prevent another election under the current voting system, which he called racially discriminatory. But they were buoyed by parts of the decision, especially because it was issued before they had collected all the evidence they would need for a full trial.

“What it really means is we have a very good thumbnail sketch on what it’s going to take to put this case to rest,” Brewington said. “We’re going to take out the shovel and pickaxes and find out where the dead bodies are buried.”

Islip Town officials, who have disputed plaintiffs' allegations of discrimination and substandard services, were not available for comment Tuesday evening.