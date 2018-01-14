Islip Town’s program to lease acres of shellfish beds to private companies is on track to expand from 150 acres to 1,350 acres by the end of 2018. The change must first be approved by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, but will be good news for the roughly 120 people and businesses on a waiting list to lease the bottom of the Great South Bay.

Joshua Perry, 26, a hatchery technician, holds an oyster to demonstrate the shellfish growth, at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Joshua Perry, 26, a hatchery technician, empties contaminated cultures not suitable for juvenile shellfish food, into a large animal container, where contamination is not an issue, at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Douglas Winter, owner of the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm in East Islip, holds juvenile oysters while explaining the lifecyle of the shellfish, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Hatchery technician Rebecca Hesner, 24, pours algae into a reactor tube which allows it space to bloom, and will later be used as shellfish food, at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Carlie Schecht, a hatchery technician, sanitizes the floor of the micro algae culture room at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

A row of graduated cylinders at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Rows of stock cultures of micro algae used in shellfish production at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Hatchery technician Rebecca Hesner, 24, demonstrates a strainer used to separate sizes of oysters at the Great Atlantic Shellfish Farm, in East Islip, on Jan. 10, 2018.

Workers mechanically sort oysters in West Sayville in the 1950s. In the early days all harvesting and processing was done by hand

Worker unloading oysters, West Basin. West Sayville 1900’s. In the early days all harvesting and processing was done by hand.

Men work on a dredge in West Sayville in the 1960s as the Town of Islip seeks to expand an initiative to help bring back the region's shellfish industry, support local farmers and improve water quality in the bay. Mechanical harvesting dominated the leased bay bottom lands in the twentieth century as a less labor-intensive method of shell fishing.

Bluepoint Oyster Company in West Sayville, NY in 1931. The name Bluepoint was originally from the Blue Point area, but the focus of the Bluepoint Oyster of the modern era noted for its fast growth and flavor was not only from the Great South Bay but processed through this building that still stands on the shore in West Sayville

Gathering oysters in West Sayville, NY in 1917.The oysters were harvested from the bay bottom and brought by boat to the basins where they were processed for the market. In the early years all harvesting was by hand.