Islip Town officials are launching a program for people with disabilities to take therapeutic horseback riding lessons.

The equestrian therapy is offered at Parkview Riding Center in Central Islip.

“A disability shouldn’t have to prevent a person from riding horses,” Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “Therapeutic horseback riding contributes positively to the social, physical, emotional and cognitive well-being of people with disabilities.”

Carpenter said officials plan to expand the program to offer therapeutic swimming and tennis.

The program is subsidized for town residents at $48 for a half-hour lesson and $60 for nonresidents.

Officials ask anyone interested to call Parkview Riding Center at 631-581-9477 to speak with an instructor, who will evaluate the ability and needs of the rider, and set them up with an appropriate lesson. A representative from the town’s Cultural Affairs Office will then contact those interested to complete registration.