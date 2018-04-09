A zombie house in Bay Shore was demolished Monday after the structure was determined to be in imminent danger of collapse, Islip Town officials said.

The neglected home and an accessory structure at 1628 E. Third Ave. had fallen into disrepair, and overgrown vegetation posed a fire hazard, officials said.

“Houses like these aren’t just an eyesore that bring down the property values of responsible homeowners, but are also health hazards to our neighborhoods,” Supervisor Angie Carpenter said in a statement. “We are going to work vigorously to eliminate the threat to the welfare of our neighborhoods that is posed by these houses.”

The Islip Town Board voted to demolish the house in November after amending town code to streamline the demolition process in 2015, officials said.