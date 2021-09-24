TODAY'S PAPER
Copiague man, 67, dies of injuries sustained in house fire, Suffolk police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 67-year-old Copiague man has died of injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this week, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Police said Ivory Dean was found unconscious in his Deauville Boulevard home by Copiague firefighters responding to a 911 call reporting the fire at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. First Precinct officers also responded.

Dean was transported via ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical but stable condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said he was alone in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Arson Section detectives, police said Friday.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

