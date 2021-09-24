A 67-year-old Copiague man has died of injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this week, Suffolk County police said Friday.

Police said Ivory Dean was found unconscious in his Deauville Boulevard home by Copiague firefighters responding to a 911 call reporting the fire at about 2:50 p.m. on Sunday. First Precinct officers also responded.

Dean was transported via ambulance to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow in critical but stable condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said he was alone in the home at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Arson Section detectives, police said Friday.