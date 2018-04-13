TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Bullet found in Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino room

Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia shown

Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia shown in 2017. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A guest at Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia moved some furniture and found a bullet, police said.

The guest put the bullet on a dresser, and a hotel staffer cleaning the room found it Wednesday and called police, officials said.

“Police searched the room and no weapon was found and the incident was classified as noncriminal,” Suffolk County police said in a statement Friday.

Police could not immediately say whether it was the same room where police found a military-style rifle and a loaded magazine last week, leading to the arrest of the room’s occupant.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

