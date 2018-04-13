A guest at Jake’s 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia moved some furniture and found a bullet, police said.

The guest put the bullet on a dresser, and a hotel staffer cleaning the room found it Wednesday and called police, officials said.

“Police searched the room and no weapon was found and the incident was classified as noncriminal,” Suffolk County police said in a statement Friday.

Police could not immediately say whether it was the same room where police found a military-style rifle and a loaded magazine last week, leading to the arrest of the room’s occupant.